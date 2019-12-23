EDMONTON -- Police in Grande Prairie have arrested and charged three adults in connection with a string of recent mail thefts in the area.

Justin Heaven, 34, of Grande Prairie, Shawn Robson-Harder, 23, of Edmonton and Ahsley Howard, 25, of Edmonton together face a total of 26 charges including 18 counts of possession of government identity documents, possession of credit card data, and three counts of break and enter to commit theft of mail.

All three indivdually face separate additional charges including failing to comply with recognizance.

The three appeared in court on Monday and will be held in custody pending further court hearings in the first week of January.

Mounties say the three combined to steal 160 pieces of mail, 18 pieces of government-issued identification and numberous pieces of equipment used to forge identity and credit cards.