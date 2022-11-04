3 children, 2 adults injured in crash between school bus, semi west of Edmonton

Three children and two drivers were hurt in a crash involving a school bus and semi truck in Spruce Grove, west of Edmonton, Friday morning.

The crash at Diamond Avenue and Golden Spike Road happened around 8:15 a.m.

Three children between the ages of eight and 13 were on board the bus at the time of the collision, RCMP confirmed.

"All three children and both drivers have been transported to hospital for their injuries. None of the injuries are considered life-threatening," a spokesperson from the Parkland detachment told CTV News Edmonton.

A business owner in the area, who was among those who rushed to help, told CTV News Edmonton the children looked alert as they left the scene.

When CTV News Edmonton arrived on scene, the semi was lying on its side off the roadway and the school bus appeared to have sustained significant damage to its passenger side.

RCMP closed the area to traffic. A collision analyst team had been called to the intersection.

Traffic Alert: Please avoid intersection of Diamond Avenue & Golden Spike Road in #SpruceGrove. Traffic is being rerouted due to a motor vehicle collision. Please give emergency crews room to work. — City of Spruce Grove (@citysprucegrove) November 4, 2022

This is a breaking news story. Information will be updated as it becomes available.