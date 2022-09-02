3 children hospitalized after fire in north Edmonton

Three children were treated for smoke inhalation after a fire in north Edmonton Thursday evening.

The children were in a building near the scene of the fire, which started in the ceiling of a social agency at 133 Avenue and 101 Street, according to the district fire chief on scene overnight.

Flames were reported around 8:20 p.m. When firefighters arrived on scene, workers had already removed everyone from the building.

Several agencies operate out of separate buildings at the address, including crisis prevention shelter Kids Kottage. Fire officials on scene believed the building that caught on fire was operated by Catholic Social Services and the neighbouring building where the kids suffered smoke inhalation was Rosecrest Home, a residence for children with severe disabilities.

No other information was known about the children's condition as of Friday morning. They were taken to the Stollery Children's Hospital.

Firefighters managed to contain the blaze to the one building, which sustained significant structural and water damage, fire officials said.

They declared the fire out shortly after 1 a.m.

District fire chief Brian Hoekstra said the blaze was a difficult one to fight because of its position between two other buildings and close power lines.

Investigators did not yet know what caused the fire Thursday evening and were expected to return in the morning.