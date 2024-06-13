3 days of 'intricate hand painting' was spent on these Oilers-themed nails

A former Albertan living in Kelowna has nailed her latest project.

Deanna Stelmaschuk's hand-painted Oilers nails have received almost 80,000 views on Tik Tok.

The Alberta-born nail artist now calls Kelowna home, but says she's still cheering for the copper and blue.

"I definitely grew up with the Oilers. My dad is a huge, huge Oilers fan," she told CTV News Edmonton on Thursday.

She runs her own business, Nails by Deanna Stelmaschuk, and said she was inspired after painting several sets of Vancouver Canucks nails for clients.

"The ladies here are representing their team so I was like, Well, I gotta make sure I'm representing my team out there, too."

She continued, "I did, of course, the orange and blue; I did 'loyal to my soil,' since I am an Alberta girl at heart; and then I did the little Hunter mascot because I just think he's so cute and fun."

She says painting on such a small canvas is delicate work.

"It's a lot of very intricate hand painting. A lot of staring at your nails very closely until your eyes kind of go crazy. Then you take a little break and maybe come back and get back at it," she explained.

"I think it was a span of three days that it took me to finish them just because they were pretty detailed, but it's worth it."

You can view more of Stelmaschuk's nail designs on her social media page.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Matt Woodman