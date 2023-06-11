3 dead, 3 injured in Sunday morning crash

Three people are dead and three others were injured after a single-vehicle crash that took place Sunday morning.

Around 1 a.m., police officers were called to the scene of a serious collision in the area of Ellerslie Road and 17 Street.

"It was reported to police that a 2023 Tesla with six adult occupants aboard were travelling eastbound on Ellerslie Road at a high rate of speed when the vehicle lost control, rolling off the road several times," said EPS in a news release.

Two men and one woman were pronounced dead at the scene, added police. Two other men were taken to hospital in critical condition, along with a woman who was in serious, but stable condition.

Police believe speed to be a factor in the crash.

The area of Ellerslie Road and 17 Street remained closed as of 10:30 a.m. as EPS officers investigate.