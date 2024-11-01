3 dead after 3-vehicle crash in northern Alberta

Three people are dead after a crash northwest of Grande Prairie on Friday.

Emergency crews were called to a three-vehicle crash on Highway 43 near Range Road 113 around 5:20 a.m.

A 21-year-old man and 48-year-old woman from one vehicle and a 44-year-old man from a second vehicle died at the scene.

The driver of the third vehicle was not injured.

Police say poor visibility likely contributed to the crash.

Traffic was still being diverted in the area as of 4:40 p.m. on Friday.