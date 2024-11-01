EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 3 dead after 3-vehicle crash in northern Alberta

    An RCMP Cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) An RCMP Cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    Three people are dead after a crash northwest of Grande Prairie on Friday.

    Emergency crews were called to a three-vehicle crash on Highway 43 near Range Road 113 around 5:20 a.m.

    A 21-year-old man and 48-year-old woman from one vehicle and a 44-year-old man from a second vehicle died at the scene.

    The driver of the third vehicle was not injured.

    Police say poor visibility likely contributed to the crash.

    Traffic was still being diverted in the area as of 4:40 p.m. on Friday.

