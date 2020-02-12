EDMONTON -- Three people are dead after a crash involving two semis northeast of Edmonton on Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to Highway 55 east of Grassland around 10:40 a.m. for a three-vehicle crash.

Police believe a southbound car was trying to pass a vehicle on Highway 55 when it crashed head-on into a northbound semi. There was also a separate crash with a southbound semi.

Three adults in the car, all from Fort McMurray, were pronounced dead at the scene, RCMP said. Another passenger in the car and the driver of the northbound semi were taken to a local hospital and then airlifted to Edmonton with serious life-threatening injuries. The driver of the southbound semi suffered minor injuries.

Speed and icy road conditions are believed to be factors in the crash, police said. Heavy snow and low visibility were reported at the time.

Police say no charges will be laid.

The highway is expected to remain closed until approximately 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Grassland is about 180 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.