3 dead in house fire northwest of Edmonton

Three people are dead after a house fire near Gunn, Alta.

Emergency crews were called to a home in the area of Darbyton Estates around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.

They believed that several people were inside the burning home when they arrived, RCMP said.

When the fire was out, the bodies of three adults were found in the remains of the structure. Police say they have been tentatively identified, but autopsies are expected to confirm the identities.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but RCMP say it is not believed to be intentional.

Gunn is about 75 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.