    • 3 dead in Lloydminster, Sask.; few details available

    Three people are dead after an "incident" in Lloydminster, RCMP have confirmed.

    Mounties issued an advisory around 6:45 p.m. that they were responding to a home at 50 Street and 47 Avenue on the Saskatchewan side of the border city.

    A CTV News Edmonton crew captured footage of crime tape around the home at 7 a.m. on Thursday morning and police could be seen talking to neighbours.

    Multiple people told CTV News Edmonton that three adults lived in the home: a man and his two sons.

    "It's pretty disturbing,especially since I knew them," a neighbourhood resident said.

    "It's usually pretty quiet. Like, there's usually kids running around. We don't usually have to worry about this sort of thing."

    Police said in an update at 11:18 a.m. on Thursday that there was no risk to the public.

    Investigators were expected to remain at the scene throughout the day.

    No further details have been released. 

    This is a developing story. More to come… 

    With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nicole Lampa and Evan Klippenstein 

