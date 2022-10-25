3 Edmonton co-workers split $1M lottery prize

Kevin McInnes, Kevin Chow, and Don Pham. (Credit: Western Canada Lottery Corporation) Kevin McInnes, Kevin Chow, and Don Pham. (Credit: Western Canada Lottery Corporation)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island