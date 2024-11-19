EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 3 Edmonton restaurants claim spots on OpenTable's Top 100 Restaurants in Canada list

    An oyster plate from Edmonton restaurant Bernadette's, which made OpenTable's Top 100 Restaurants in Canada in 2024 in an undated photo. (Courtesy: OpenTable) An oyster plate from Edmonton restaurant Bernadette's, which made OpenTable's Top 100 Restaurants in Canada in 2024 in an undated photo. (Courtesy: OpenTable)
    Three Edmonton restaurants made OpenTable's list of the Top 100 Restaurants in Canada this year.

    The annual list features Canada's top restaurants with the best ratings, highest reservation demand, highest percentage of five-star reviews and, of course, the best food.

    The Edmonton restaurants that made the top-100 are Bernadette's, Sabor Restaurant and Tzin Wine & Tapas, all of which are located in the downtown core.

    In total, there are 16 restaurants from Alberta that made the list, including restaurants from Calgary and Banff.

    The list was compiled using data from more than one million OpenTable diner reviews and dining metrics from Oct. 1, 2023, to Sept. 30, 2024.

