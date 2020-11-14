EDMONTON -- Meat, Pip and the Next Act Pub off Whyte Avenue have closed their doors temporarily after one staff member at Meat and one staff member at Pip tested positive for COVID-19. The three businesses are under the same ownership.

According to a social media post, the staff member at Meat last worked on Saturday, Nov. 7 during brunch, and was not showing any symptoms at the time. The staff member at Pip last worked on Nov. 10 and started showing symptoms that evening.

The Next Act said no staff members have tested positive, but they’re closing all three businesses to allow all staff to be tested.

A reopening date has not been announced.