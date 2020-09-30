EDMONTON -- Three more stores in Edmonton are reporting cases of COVID-19.

On Wednesday, two Real Canadian Superstores and one Shoppers Drug Mart reported a case of the disease each.

A worker at the Superstore in the Kingsway Avenue location tested positive after last working Sunday, while an employee at the Superstore located at 12350 137 Avenue received their positive result after last being there on Sept. 22.

The Shoppers Drug Mart employee last worked on Sept. 22 at the location on 9570 170 Street.