3 fires within 24 hours under investigation by Wetaskiwin police

Mounties in Wetaskiwin believe three suspicious fires within 24 hours could have been started by the same person or group.

The first blaze, in an empty shed on 45 Avenue and 57 Street, was reported at 5:21 p.m. on Sunday.

The next, in a detached garage on 50 Avenue and 54 Street, was reported just after 10 p.m.

The third completely destroyed a vacant commercial building on 49 Avenue and 55 Street. It was reported around 4:30 a.m.

"While very early in the investigations, based on the proximity of these fires to one another and the relative short time frame between fires, RCMP believe that all three fires are suspicious and potentially related to the same suspect(s)," RCMP said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact local Mounties or Crime Stoppers.