EDMONTON -- Crews are investigating after fire broke out at three garages early Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called to 159 Street and 100 Avenue around 12:15 a.m.

The fire was under control by 12:40 a.m., and crews left the scene around 2 a.m.

A spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said the garages were in a row, and appear to be new construction.

No injuries were reported.

A cause or damage estimate has not been determined.