3 garages damaged in overnight fire
Published Sunday, March 15, 2020 3:31PM MDT Last Updated Sunday, March 15, 2020 4:04PM MDT
Fire damaged three garages in west Edmonton. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- Crews are investigating after fire broke out at three garages early Sunday morning.
Firefighters were called to 159 Street and 100 Avenue around 12:15 a.m.
The fire was under control by 12:40 a.m., and crews left the scene around 2 a.m.
A spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said the garages were in a row, and appear to be new construction.
No injuries were reported.
A cause or damage estimate has not been determined.
