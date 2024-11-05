EDMONTON
Edmonton

3 guns seized on Montana First Nation, police seeking more information

A high-powered rifle found by RCMP in a Montana First Nation home on Nov. 5, 2024. (Supplied) A high-powered rifle found by RCMP in a Montana First Nation home on Nov. 5, 2024. (Supplied)
RCMP are asking the public for help identifying three guns found in a Montana First Nation home.

Mounties said the guns – two high-powered rifles and a handgun – were seized on Tuesday as part of an ongoing weapons investigation. Officers said ammunition and "other dangerous weapons" were also found.

No charges had been laid yet.

Anyone with information about the guns' origins are asked to call Maskwacis RCMP at 780-585-4600.

Anonymous tips can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.

Montana First Nation is about 110 kilometres south of Edmonton.

