3 hospitalized after fire in NE Edmonton
Published Saturday, January 30, 2021 2:07PM MST
Three people were hospitalized after fire broke out at this apartment on Jan. 29, 2021. (Galen McDougall/CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- Three people were taken to hospital on Friday night after a fire at a multi-family residential building.
The blaze was called in around 10:50 p.m. from a building at 129 Avenue and 64 Street.
According to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, the fire was under control by 11:05 p.m. and out by 12:34 a.m.
There is no word on a cause, a damage estimate, or the condition of the victims.