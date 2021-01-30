EDMONTON -- Three people were taken to hospital on Friday night after a fire at a multi-family residential building.

The blaze was called in around 10:50 p.m. from a building at 129 Avenue and 64 Street.

According to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, the fire was under control by 11:05 p.m. and out by 12:34 a.m.

There is no word on a cause, a damage estimate, or the condition of the victims.