EDMONTON -- Three women were hospitalized after being involved in a crash west of Edmonton Sunday afternoon.

As of Sunday evening, one person's condition was considered critical, while the two others were stable.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. near Range Road 273 and Highway 627, west of Edmonton.

Two vehicles, an SUV and a van, appeared to have sustained damage to their front ends. RCMP said one vehicle had been travelling west, and the other south, when they collided.

When CTV News Edmonton arrived at the scene, one vehicle could be seen in the ditch. Emergency responders had to extricate one person from one of the vehicles.

All three women were taken to hospital via ambulance.

Traffic was rerouted from the area for a period of time.