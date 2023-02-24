3 houses affected by large fire in southwest Edmonton

Firefighters responded to a fire at a house under construction just after noon on Friday.

Eight units were called to 233 Glenridding Ravine Road SW in the neighbourhood of the same name at 12:26 p.m., Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said.

The fire spread to two other homes, EFRS added.

The fire was under control shortly after 2 p.m., EFRS said.

No one was injured.