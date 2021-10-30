3 injured in serious Saturday morning collision near Grande Prairie, Alta.

EDMONTON -

Three people were taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash east of Grande Prairie, Alta., on Saturday morning.

RCMP responded around 11 a.m. to the collision at the intersection of Township Road 714 and Range Road 53.

A southbound pickup truck on Range Road 53 failed to stop at the intersection and collided with a different eastbound pickup truck, Mounties say.

The driver of the southbound vehicle, an adult man, was taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

From the eastbound truck, both the adult woman driver and male youth passenger were taken to hospital in serious, non-life threatening condition.

The scene was closed for several hours as police investigated.

Grande Prairie is approximately 456 kilometres northwest of Edmonton at the intersection of Highways 43 and 40.