3 local bands nominated for Juno awards
Three Edmonton-area bands were included in the Juno Awards nominations announced Tuesday morning.
Local band Altameda has been nominated for a Juno Award for Adult Alternative Album of the Year.
The duo, Troy Snaterse and Erik Grice, released their third album Born Losers last year after dealing with the grief of a lost loved one and the near death of Snaterse’s father.
Other local acts nominated this year are The McDades and Rare Americans. The McDades are nominated for Traditional Roots Album while Rare Americans boast a nomination for Breakthrough Group of the year.
Toronto’s The Weeknd leads this year with six nominations including Single of the Year, Album of the Year and Artist of the Year, while Avril Lavinge and Tate McRae are tied for five nominations each.
The Junos Awards are being held at Rogers Place on March 13 at 6 p.m. where actor Simu Lui will be hosting the awards ceremony. For the full list of nominations, click here.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Loblaw ends No Name price freeze, vows 'flat' pricing 'wherever possible'
Loblaw will not be extending its price freeze on No Name brand products, but vows to keep the yellow label product-pricing flat 'wherever possible.'
Discovery in Canadian lab could make laptop and phone batteries last longer
A chance discovery in a Canadian lab could help extend the life of laptop and phone batteries.
Woman detained in Syria says Ottawa is forcing her to make agonizing choice in order to get her kids to Canada
A woman held in a detention camp in Syria, along with her three Canadian children, says the federal government is forcing her to make an agonizing choice: relinquish custody of her kids so they can be repatriated to Canada, or keep them in the camp where the conditions are dire. Her children are eligible for repatriation but she is not a Canadian citizen.
15 students in Mexico treated after taking part in online 'challenge' involving tranquilizers
Fifteen grade school students in Mexico have been treated after apparently taking part in an internet 'challenge' in which groups of students take tranquilizers to see who can stay awake the longest.
Cheaters beware: ChatGPT maker releases AI detection tool
The maker of ChatGPT is trying to curb its reputation as a freewheeling cheating machine with a new tool that can help teachers detect if a student or artificial intelligence wrote that homework.
Still no answers on yearslong bread price-fixing scandal: law professor
More than five years since Canada’s Competition Bureau began an investigation into an alleged bread-price fixing scheme, no conclusions have been drawn nor charges laid. As the watchdog is now probing whether grocery stores are profiting from inflation, one expert says the effectiveness of its tools are in question.
Jeopardy! dedicates entire category to Ontario but one question stumps every contestant
Jeopardy! turned the spotlight on Ontario on Monday night with a category entirely dedicated to the province. One question stumped every contestant.
U.S. launches second USMCA dispute panel as dairy battle with Canada goes to Round 2
The United States is filing another formal dispute over what it considers Canada's failure to live up to its trade obligations to American dairy farmers and producers.
Boeing bids farewell to an icon, delivers last 747 jumbo jet
Boeing bids farewell to an icon on Tuesday: It's delivering its final 747 jumbo jet.
Calgary
-
First affordability payments delivered, long-term solutions needed: recipients
The first instalment of the province’s affordability payments has been automatically deposited into the bank accounts of Albertans already receiving income supports.
-
Calgary MP says Liberal government wasted millions on quarantine hotel stays
A Calgary MP says she's learned the Liberal government gave more than $6.7 million in taxpayer money to a local hotel designated as a "quarantine hotel," but only 15 people stayed there in 2022.
-
'It's a backwards move': Canada Post closes office in small Alberta town
Residents in a hamlet east of Calgary will now need to drive out of town to pick up their mail after Canada Post decided to close the community's post office.
Saskatoon
-
'I feel we are forgotten': Saskatoon long term care residents speak out about staff shortages
Residents of a Saskatoon care home are speaking out about staff shortages and broken equipment in their facility.
-
Saskatoon landlord expects family of man killed in apartment to clean up his blood
Thirty-seven-year-old Adam Willet was found dead in his apartment on 7th Street East in December, and his family says they are now on the hook for cleaning the suite.
-
Saskatoon police ask for help locating missing teen
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl.
Regina
-
'A bit of a wild card': Team Muyres ready to make Tankard debut in Estevan
The SaskTel Tankard Provincial Men's Curling Championships kicks off in Estevan this week and newly formed Team Muyres is ready to make their mark.
-
Riders release defensive lineman A.C. Leonard
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have released defensive lineman A.C. Leonard.
-
Class action lawsuit launched against Home Depot following investigation
Regina lawyer Tony Merchant has launched a class action lawsuit on behalf of some Home Depot customers who agreed to receive receipts electronically.
Atlantic
-
Wind chill explained and what to expect late week in the Maritimes
A blast of Arctic air will combine with northwest gusts to make it feel like -35 degrees or colder for parts of all three Maritime provinces Friday night into Saturday.
-
911 issues caused by change to 10-digit dialing in New Brunswick: Bell Aliant
911 emergency calling in all three Maritime provinces has been fixed following service issues Tuesday morning.
-
Mi'kmaw Nova Scotia MP says updated electoral map kicks him out of his own riding
A Mi'kmaw member of Parliament says proposed changes to the boundaries of federal ridings in Nova Scotia would remove him and two Indigenous communities from his riding.
Toronto
-
Family slams 'unconscionable' actions of TD Bank after 95-year-old woman withdraws $10K in scam
The family of a 95-year-old Ontario woman tricked into withdrawing $10,000 in the middle of a major snowstorm said it's 'absolutely unconscionable' that bank employees allowed her to take out the money without contacting her power of attorney.
-
Toronto woman faces eviction after 36 years in same home because mother dies
A Toronto woman is calling on her landlord to show human compassion and not evict her out of the place she’s lived for the past 36 years because her mother died.
-
Jeopardy! dedicates entire category to Ontario but one question stumps every contestant
Jeopardy! turned the spotlight on Ontario on Monday night with a category entirely dedicated to the province. One question stumped every contestant.
Montreal
-
Man accused of beating Montreal girl, 10, declared high-risk offender
A man who brutally attacked a 10-year-old girl in Montreal's Pointe-aux-Trembles neighbourhood last spring was declared a high-risk offender by a judge Tuesday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Polar vortex to bring coldest air in years to parts of Quebec
So far, the winter season across Southwestern Quebec has been marked by above-average snowfall and above-average temperatures, but that is about to change. Cold, arctic air has been gradually pushing into the province.
-
Family of man killed in Montreal jail wants surveillance video released
The family of a Montreal man who died after he was seriously injured by jail guards while he was illegally detained is calling for surveillance video of the incident to be released publicly. Nicous D'Andre Spring's family and the Canadian Civil Liberties Association are jointly calling for 'all video footage' from the jail to be released immediately.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police name suspect in south-end homicide
A 45-year-old man was killed and a woman was hospitalized in a stabbing at a south end apartment overnight, police said. A warrant has been issued for a 37-year-old suspect.
-
Commission probing use of Emergencies Act for 2022 trucker protests granted extension
The commission investigating the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to quell the trucker protests last winter in Ottawa has asked for more time to complete its report.
-
Missing Ottawa man's car found in Pembroke, Ont.
The car of an Ottawa man reported missing earlier this month has been found in Pembroke, Ont., police said Tuesday.
Kitchener
-
Queen Victoria statue consultation wraps up first stage with City of Kitchener
The City of Kitchener says they have wrapped up the first phase of consultation regarding a controversial statue in a public park.
-
OHL Bulldogs could be calling Brantford its new temporary home
The Hamilton Bulldogs of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) is considering temporarily relocating to Brantford Civic Centre while their home ice undergoes major renovations.
-
Kitchener crash causes heavy damage, road closure
A crash between a box truck and a convertible has caused heavy damage to one vehicle and a road closure in Kitchener.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sudbury school board makes decision on drag event
After putting the brakes on a planned event involving high-profile drag queens at a Sudbury high school two weeks ago, the Rainbow District School Board has made a final decision about it.
-
Blind River man charged again in ongoing neighbour dispute
Charges are being laid for the third time in connection with an ongoing dispute between northern Ontario neighbours, police say.
-
Preston Pablo of Timmins receives three Juno Award nominations
Preston Pablo, 21, of Timmins is a singer, songwriter and musician who's been nominated for three Juno Awards.
Winnipeg
-
Arson causes $7M in damage at Manitoba business
RCMP in Headingley say a fire at a business in the RM of Rosser that caused millions in damage was a case of arson.
-
Jeopardy! dedicates entire category to Ontario but one question stumps every contestant
Jeopardy! turned the spotlight on Ontario on Monday night with a category entirely dedicated to the province. One question stumped every contestant.
-
Manitoba First Nation to sign child welfare agreement with Ottawa, province
Peguis First Nation is set to become the first Indigenous group in Manitoba to take control of child welfare under federal legislation that came into effect three years ago.
Vancouver
-
Illicit drug death toll surpasses 2,000 in B.C. for a 2nd consecutive year
British Columbia recorded 2,272 illicit drugs deaths last year, new data released by the BC Coroners Service shows.
-
ICBC accused him of lying about how his Tesla got damaged. He took them to court.
ICBC has been ordered to pay over $2,500 for repairs to a man's Tesla after the province's Civil Resolution Tribunal dismissed the insurer's claim that the driver lied about what caused the damage.
-
Nanaimo singer Lauren Spencer-Smith earns pair of Juno Awards nods
Lauren Spencer-Smith of Nanaimo, B.C., is among the nominees for this year's Juno Awards, including for the artist of the year category. The 19-year-old singer who rose to fame after a stint on American Idol is up against established names like Michael Bublé, Avril Lavigne and The Weeknd in the most coveted category.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria women say transitional housing rule pushed them into homelessness
A Victoria woman is on the brink of homelessness after maxing out her stay at a transitional home.
-
Comox man who broke into former partner's home and assaulted her to serve full sentence: B.C. Court of Appeal
A B.C. Supreme Court judge has dismissed a man's appeal for a shorter sentence after he was convicted of breaking into a former partner's home and seriously assaulting her in early 2020.
-
Parks Canada launching new reservation system
Mark your calendars, soon you will be able to book your 2023 outdoor vacation at one of Canada’s national parks, historic sites or marine conservation areas.