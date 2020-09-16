EDMONTON -- An additional three store employees in Edmonton, as well as four in Fort McMurray, have tested positive for COVID-19.

An employee at the Safeway in Callingwood tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday, Sept. 12. Their last shift was on Aug. 30.

A Shoppers Drug Mart employee in Millbourne Mall tested positive on Tuesday, Sept. 15 after last working on Friday, Sept. 11.

On Wednesday, Sept. 16, a worker at the Real Canadian Liquor Store in the area of 123 Street and 137 Avenue tested positive for the disease. Their last shift was Sunday, Sept. 13.

Three staff members at the Real Canadian Superstore located at 9 Haineault Street in Fort McMurray tested positive on Tuesday, Sept. 15. Their last shifts were on Sept. 2, 4, and 6.

Also Tuesday, a worker at Joly's Your Independent Grocer located at 251 Powder Drive in Fort McMurray tested positive for COVID. They last worked on Sunday, Sept. 13.

There are 1,495 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.