EDMONTON -- Three people and a litter of eight newborn puppies managed to escape unscathed after a reported explosion and resulting house fire just north of Edmonton's downtown Friday morning, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said.

A cat was found dead inside the house, which is described as a small bungalow, EFRS added.

A second cat that survived the blaze was also found inside.

EFRS say they received the call at 9:51 a.m. and arrived on scene at 111 Street and 110A Avenue three minutes later.

The fire was declared under control at 10:35 a.m.

Animal Care and Control were also present to attend to the animals.

Edmonton police and fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the Queen Mary Park area fire.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Evan Klippenstein