3 people arrested after Alta. traffic stop leads to discovery of pipe bomb, firearms: RCMP

EDMONTON -

Two people who Mounties say left the scene during a traffic stop that revealed illegal firearms and a pipe bomb in Lac La Biche, Alta., have been arrested.

RCMP said the traffic stop on Aug. 8 also led to the arrest of the driver, Janet Melissa Richards, 34, that evening.

Calvin Stanley Ballantyne, 39, of Conklin, Alta., and Suzie Amanda Cardinal, 40, of Lac La Biche, Alta., left the scene before there was grounds to arrest them, according to police.

RCMP issued warrants for the pair in August. They have now been arrested.

Ballantyne has been charged with:

Possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose (x2)

Unauthorized possession of a firearm (x2)

Fail to comply (x6)

Possession of weapon contrary to order (x4)

Possess explosive substance without lawful excuse

Unauthorized possession in motor vehicle (x2)

Cardinal has been charged with:

Possess explosive substance without lawful excuse

Possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose (x2)

Unauthorized possession of a firearm (x2)

Unauthorized possession in motor vehicle (x2)

Fail to comply (x7)

Ballantyne and Cardinal will remain in custody and are scheduled to appear in Lac La Biche provincial court on Monday.