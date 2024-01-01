3 people sent to hospital following Sunday knife fight in Edmonton

Two men face charges after a stabbing incident that sent three people to hospital Sunday in Edmonton.

At around 3:50 p.m., downtown branch patrol members were alerted by a concerned bystander about an incident near 101 Street and 107 Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers discovered three injured people suffering what appeared to be stab wounds.

Police say that two men, aged 57 and 45, got in a fight involving knives.

Both were transported to hospital with serious injuries.

In addition, a 33-year-old woman was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Charges are pending against both men.

One of them, Michael Goes, 57, was recently charged with aggravated assault and released with conditions on Dec. 26 in relation to another stabbing incident earlier in December.