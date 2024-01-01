3 people sent to hospital following Sunday knife fight in Edmonton
Two men face charges after a stabbing incident that sent three people to hospital Sunday in Edmonton.
At around 3:50 p.m., downtown branch patrol members were alerted by a concerned bystander about an incident near 101 Street and 107 Avenue.
Upon arrival, officers discovered three injured people suffering what appeared to be stab wounds.
Police say that two men, aged 57 and 45, got in a fight involving knives.
Both were transported to hospital with serious injuries.
In addition, a 33-year-old woman was transported to hospital with minor injuries.
Charges are pending against both men.
One of them, Michael Goes, 57, was recently charged with aggravated assault and released with conditions on Dec. 26 in relation to another stabbing incident earlier in December.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Japan lowers tsunami warning but still tells people not to go home after series of earthquakes
Japan dropped its highest-level tsunami alert, issued following a series of major earthquakes on Monday, but told residents of coastal areas not to return to their homes as deadly waves could still come.
Here are some of the new laws and rules coming into effect in Canada in 2024
From tougher bail rules to a new dental care plan, a range of new measures are taking effect across Canada in 2024, aiming to address human rights, public safety, health and other concerns.
Powdered baby formula recalled over deadly bacteria
Enfamil is recalling its Nutramigen A+ LGG Hypoallergenic Infant Formula over possible bacterial contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii.
Here are the changes to CPP deductions starting in 2024
Middle-income earners will start seeing a larger portion of their paycheques going toward Canada Pension Plan contributions as of Monday.
Gas tax paused in Manitoba, returns in Alberta at a lower rate
As one province pauses the gas tax to provide savings at the pumps, another is bringing it back.
Here's what will cost Canadians more in 2024, according to experts
Wondering what kind of impact the new year will have on your wallet? Here's what experts predict will cost you more in 2024.
Senior military leader: Canadians 'overly comfortable' as global security shifts
Looking ahead to 2024, the commander of the Canadian Joint Operations Command said he thinks the pressure will continue to mount, and Canadians are "overly comfortable" about their safety as the world changes.
These are the celebrities and newsmakers who died in 2023
The world said goodbye to many influential people this year. Here's a look at who died in 2023.
Ashes of Vancouver 'Star Trek' fan set to go to space alongside famous stars
Gloria Knowlan never dreamt of boldly going where no one had gone before and was content to leave the journey to the 'Star Trek' actors she came to love, but 12 years after her death, her family has ensured the final frontier will be her ultimate resting place.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Japan lowers tsunami warning but still tells people not to go home after series of earthquakes
Japan dropped its highest-level tsunami alert, issued following a series of major earthquakes on Monday, but told residents of coastal areas not to return to their homes as deadly waves could still come.
-
Here are some of the new laws and rules coming into effect in Canada in 2024
From tougher bail rules to a new dental care plan, a range of new measures are taking effect across Canada in 2024, aiming to address human rights, public safety, health and other concerns.
-
Flames find a way to ground Flyers in 4-3 thriller
Slumping left-wingers Andrew Mangiapane, with three assists, and Jonathan Huberdeau, with the other helper to snap a 12-game pointless skid, combined for all four primary assists on Sunday night as the Calgary Flames outlasted the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan stories to watch in 2024
The year 2023 in Saskatchewan was marked by notable incidents, including heated debates over provincial school pronoun laws and the homelessness crisis in the province’s urban centres.
-
Here's what will cost Canadians more in 2024, according to experts
Wondering what kind of impact the new year will have on your wallet? Here's what experts predict will cost you more in 2024.
-
Here are some of the new laws and rules coming into effect in Canada in 2024
From tougher bail rules to a new dental care plan, a range of new measures are taking effect across Canada in 2024, aiming to address human rights, public safety, health and other concerns.
Regina
-
Saskatchewan stories to watch in 2024
The year 2023 in Saskatchewan was marked by notable incidents, including heated debates over provincial school pronoun laws and the homelessness crisis in the province’s urban centres.
-
Here's what will cost Canadians more in 2024, according to experts
Wondering what kind of impact the new year will have on your wallet? Here's what experts predict will cost you more in 2024.
-
Here are some of the new laws and rules coming into effect in Canada in 2024
From tougher bail rules to a new dental care plan, a range of new measures are taking effect across Canada in 2024, aiming to address human rights, public safety, health and other concerns.
Atlantic
-
Maritime players eager for the puck to drop on inaugural Professional Women’s Hockey League season
Six Maritimers cracked the opening night rosters in the PWHL., including Stellarton, N.S., native Blayre Turnbull who is the captain of Toronto.
-
Moncton hazmat team called to residence, one person taken to hospital
Moncton’s hazmat team was called to a residence in the 2800 block of Route 134 following a medical assist call
-
From elections to an eclipse: 24 things Maritimers can expect in 2024
As 2023 ends, Maritimers can anticipate a lot to happen in the new year. CTV News has compiled a list of 24 things to expect in 2024.
Toronto
-
Toronto area hospitals welcome first babies of 2024
At exactly midnight on New Year’s Day, a couple from Brampton, Ont. welcomed one of the city’s first babies of 2024.
-
These are the big changes coming to Ontario in 2024
Here are some of the changes the Doug Ford government has put into place for the new year.
-
7 people charged with impaired driving in Toronto on New Year's Eve
Seven people were charged with impaired driving on New Year’s Eve in Toronto, according to police.
Montreal
-
Year in review: 10 of Montreal's biggest stories in 2023
2023 was not a quiet year for the Montreal area. From tragedies to victories and everything in between, here are 10 of the top stories that gripped Montrealers this year.
-
What's open and closed this holiday season
Here's a list of what's open and closed in and around Montreal this holiday season.
-
Little girl born in Montreal could be Quebec's first baby of 2024
A Montreal hospital was the first to announce the birth of a baby in 2024.
Ottawa
-
8 things that will cost you more in Ottawa in 2024
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at eight things that will cost you more in 2024, including OC Transpo fares, city recreation fees and hydro rates.
-
Here is what's open and closed in Ottawa New Year's
CTVNewsOttawa.ca takes a look at what's open and closed over the Christmas and New Year's holidays.
-
First baby of 2024 in western Quebec born at 12:01 a.m.
The first baby of 2024 in western Quebec was born one minute into the New Year.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Japan lowers tsunami warning but still tells people not to go home after series of earthquakes
Japan dropped its highest-level tsunami alert, issued following a series of major earthquakes on Monday, but told residents of coastal areas not to return to their homes as deadly waves could still come.
-
What’s open and closed in Waterloo Region over New Year’s
With Monday marking the new year, certain businesses and services may be closed or operating at reduced hours on Jan. 1.
-
Family-friendly New Year’s Eve events in Waterloo Region
Looking for New Year’s Eve plans the whole family can enjoy? Check out this list.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury man dies after falling through the ice on Onwatin Lake
Sudbury police say a 60-year-old man from of the community of Hanmer has died after venturing onto the ice of Onwatin Lake.
-
These are the big changes coming to Ontario in 2024
Here are some of the changes the Doug Ford government has put into place for the new year.
-
Drag performer slur perpetuates myths, Ont. judge rules, defamation suit advances
A recent Ontario court ruling signals people using dangerous anti-LGBTQ slurs can't hide behind certain free speech protections to shield themselves from legal accountability, a lawyer for a drag performer said.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Japan lowers tsunami warning but still tells people not to go home after series of earthquakes
Japan dropped its highest-level tsunami alert, issued following a series of major earthquakes on Monday, but told residents of coastal areas not to return to their homes as deadly waves could still come.
-
‘Say goodbye to 2023’: Winnipeg businesses help ring in the new year
People across Manitoba are ringing in the new year – whether they’re at home or out on the town. The celebration is prompting local businesses to gear up on one of their busiest nights of the year.
-
Vancouver
-
Shining a light in dark places: A New Year's message from our newsroom
With the world’s biggest internet companies taking a large piece of the Canadian advertising market over the past several years, the financial pressure on local newsrooms – which keep the lights on by selling commercials – has never been greater. And that’s a shame, because local news at its best is the place where people can stay informed about what’s happening in their communities.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Japan lowers tsunami warning but still tells people not to go home after series of earthquakes
Japan dropped its highest-level tsunami alert, issued following a series of major earthquakes on Monday, but told residents of coastal areas not to return to their homes as deadly waves could still come.
-
'Fly high my beautiful boy': Community mourns Vancouver Island teen killed in lawnmower crash
Tributes are pouring in for 14-year-old Parker Amann, who was killed in a collision outside Nanaimo on Thursday.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Japan lowers tsunami warning but still tells people not to go home after series of earthquakes
Japan dropped its highest-level tsunami alert, issued following a series of major earthquakes on Monday, but told residents of coastal areas not to return to their homes as deadly waves could still come.
-
'Fly high my beautiful boy': Community mourns Vancouver Island teen killed in lawnmower crash
Tributes are pouring in for 14-year-old Parker Amann, who was killed in a collision outside Nanaimo on Thursday.
-
11 more temperature records fall in B.C. as warm stretch continues
An unseasonably warm December continued across much of B.C. on Saturday, when 12 high temperature records were tied or broken, including one that stood for 128 years.