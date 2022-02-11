3 reasons why your recent utility bills were expensive, and what the charges mean
Many Albertans experienced a bit of sticker shock when opening their most recent utility bill, and while they may be wondering why, experts say it’s a mixed bag of causes and not an easy answer.
The first being cold weather.
Parts of Alberta were blanketed in a cold snap for most of December and January. According to AESO, on Jan. 3 the province hit an all-time electricity usage of 11,939 MW. Energyrates.ca told CTV News that’s enough energy to power 1,000 houses for a year.
With colder weather comes an increase in use in natural gas and power.
“When you have a market that is supply and demand, you will see prices increase during periods of increased demand,” said Associate Minister of Natural Gas and Electricity Dale Nally. “And that’s what we saw in December.”
The second is supply and demand.
According to Energyrates, Alberta’s energy and natural gas market is the least regulated in the country after switching to deregulation in 1996 with the Electricity Utilities Act. Since then, rates are set by hourly prices. Associate Minister Nally believes the market is working the way it’s supposed to, pointing to the construction of about 40 power plants across the province. This will total more than 4,000 MW of generation capacity, an increase the ministry notes as significant.
“We know that this increased generation will be the path forward for lower electricity prices for Albertans,” said Nally. “Increased competition and more choice will eventually lower prices. So yeah, we’re confident the market is working.”
The phasing out of coal by 2030 is a third reason Minister Nally points to.
According to Energyrates, combining the coal-powered generation produced from 12 of Alberta’s 18 coal-fired power plants produces almost half of Alberta’s electricity.
“Now lots has been said about coal, much of it true, but you cannot deny that coal was plentiful and it was cheap,” said Nally.
It’s a sentiment echoed by Jim Wachowich, a spokesperson for the Consumers Coalition of Alberta. As new systems are being built to replace the old ones, costs will go up.
“We are seeing new costs come in as vintage assets are retired,” said Wachowich. “They were the lower cost components of the system, so we’re seeing higher costs show up on the bill.”
But looking at a utility bill, there is a list of added charges and fees that can make up over half the total bill.
WHAT DO THESE CHARGES MEAN?
Wachowich broke down, in simple terms, what each charge on a utility bill means for CTV News. He warned that it is a complex system with a number of factors at play, and terminology can vary based on provider within the province.
Under Natural Gas consumers will find delivery charge fixed and delivery charge variable, he said. Both of these are paying for the pipes and meters that come to the house. The fixed charge is the same every month, regardless of what you use. The variable charge can fluctuate depending on the amount used.
Under Electricity are the distribution and transmission charges. Both of them are set yearly after extensive review by the Alberta Utilities Commission, who have a public mandate to represent both public interest and companies.
The distribution charge, in its simplest terms, pays for the small wires and pipes in the lower voltage system moving power closer to your home.
On the opposite end is the transmission charge. This pays for the big wires and pipes in the higher voltage system in the province that moves power from various power plants closer to the city.
You may notice these two charges can change from month to month. It’s because both are two-fold.
“There’s a portion of them that are fixed and a portion of them that are based on consumption,” said Riley Georgsen, Director of Communications & External Affairs for the Alberta Utilities Commission. “So if your consumption changes from month to month, you can see those fees increase and decrease with your consumption.”
Rate rider is a regulatory tool that is separate from monthly costs. It can be a charge or credit, helping to close the gap between expected and actual operational costs.
Wachowhich added that most of these costs can be adjusted based on inflation and new assets.
“We’re seeing a lot of new assets being used to serve Alberta customers. There’s been a huge investment in new capital in this industry.”
New investment that will continue, according to Associate Minister Nally, who plans to introduce new legislation in the spring that “will increase competition, enable clean technology like energy storage for renewable generation, and more distributed energy resources.” He added the goal is to keep electricity affordable and reliable.
“We think the open market that we have has worked for Albertans,” said Nally. “The fact that those markets signal more generations to come online is working. That tells us that the system is working and it’s working well.”
Wachowich says he understands the frustration Albertans feel when trying to understand their utility bill.
“For many householders who are customers of utilities, this is a true hardship.”
He says those concerned with the prices should write to elected officials and support consumer advocates in the province.
Associate Minister Nally recommends Albertans take a look at their electricity bill and check what kind of rate they’re paying — fixed or variable.
“I would encourage Albertans that are struggling with a higher cost of electricity, consider a fixed rate. And to reach out to the Utilities Consumer Advocate for more information on that.”
Premier Jason Kenney hinted that relief could be coming. Associate Minister Nally confirmed that it won’t come in the form of a price cap, like the former NDP government implemented in 2017, but that something is on the horizon.
“I don’t want to take any thunder away from Minister Toews, our minister of finance,” he said. “And I would encourage you to wait until the budget in a couple weeks and see what he has in store.”
Edmonton Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Feds to eliminate pre-arrival PCR testing for fully vaccinated Canadian travellers, source says
The federal government is set to eliminate PCR testing requirements for fully vaccinated Canadians travelling outside of the country, a senior government source tells CTV News.
PM says 'everything' on the table to end blockades following Biden call
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that 'everything'—with the exception of deploying the Canadian Armed Forces—is currently on the table to bring the ongoing protests and blockades set up across the country to an end. Trudeau declined to get into specifics about just how or when the demonstrations will be ceased, citing concerns over a violent outcome.
Injunction to end Windsor border protest granted following Ontario court hearing
An injunction to remove protesters blocking traffic to the Ambassador Bridge International border crossing in Windsor, Ont. has been granted following an Ontario Superior Court of Justice hearing on Friday.
EXCLUSIVE | TD Bank to hand convoy's funds to court as organizers turn to cryptocurrency
The Canadian financial institution has struck another blow against the attempts by the convoy group blockading Ottawa to collect on the millions of dollars it has solicited in online donations.
Airbnb settles $6 million class-action lawsuit, some Canadians eligible for up to $45 credit
Airbnb has a settled a class-action lawsuit for $6 million. Stemming from a Vancouver man’s complaint that service fees made prices higher at checkout than first advertised, the settlement will see the company distribute credits of up to $45 to eligible Canadian customers.
Doug Ford says plan in works to remove Ontario's vaccine passport system
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says plans are in the works to remove the vaccine passport system that requires people to show proof of vaccination when they enter a number of settings.
Manitoba ending all COVID-19 restrictions by March 15
Manitoba has announced it is speeding up the relaxing of public health orders in the province, with a plan to have all orders in the province, including proof of vaccination requirements and the mask mandate, removed by March 15.
Ottawa asks court for injunction to stop noise, idling at protest
The City of Ottawa today asked the Ontario Superior Court of Justice for an injunction against people continuing to violate city bylaws during the ongoing protest in the city by antigovernment demonstrators.
U.S. ramps up Ukraine warning, says Russia may invade any day
The Biden administration on Friday escalated dire warnings of a possibly imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine, saying it could happen at any moment, even as emergency diplomatic efforts continued.
Calgary
-
'Ready to go to jail for what's right': Protesters remain defiant at Coutts, Alta. border blockade
Protesters at a pair of blockades in southern Alberta say they are 'ready to go to jail' rather than give up their fight against pandemic health mandates.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: 23 deaths Friday as hospitalizations remain high
The number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Alberta grew by 23 on Friday, while the province also retroactively set a new pandemic record of infected patients in hospital.
-
Calgary's Ship and Anchor pub to require proof of vaccination until March
A popular pub on 17th Avenue will be requiring its patrons prove they're vaccinated (or have received a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours) for another two weeks.
Saskatoon
-
Prince Albert man faces murder charge in 13-month-old son's death
A Prince Albert man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his 13-month-old son.
-
Saskatoon mayor says Loblaw has confirmed it won't prevent another grocer from replacing Extra Foods
Mayor Charlie Clark says he has "received confirmation" Loblaw will not prevent another grocer from moving into the Broadway neighbourhood after Extra Foods closes.
-
Saskatoon man calls on city to clean up mess left behind by snow graders
A Saskatoon man is blaming city crews for leaving him with nowhere to go Friday.
Regina
-
Sask. premier asks protesters not to block border crossings during planned weekend demonstrations
Saskatchewan's premier is asking protesters not to block border crossings during demonstrations planned for the weekend.
-
City of Regina to remove all public health measures alongside province
Regina city council voted in favour of lifting all COVID-19 public health measures along with the provincial government.
-
Former Olympian Elvis Stojko to help close out Regina's Frost Festival
Former Olympic figure skater Elvis Stojko will be helping close out Regina’s Frost Festival with a performance at Mosaic Stadium.
Atlantic
-
Hundreds gather in Fredericton to protest COVID-19 measures
A few hundred people honked horns and waved signs and Canadian flags near the New Brunswick legislature Friday to protest COVID-19 public health measures, during a convoy-style protest inspired by the trucker demonstrations across the country.
-
Halifax police brace for disruptions from planned trucker protest Saturday
Police are appealing for the public's patience as they brace for a 'freedom convoy' scheduled to hit downtown Halifax on Saturday.
-
Nova Scotia reports first COVID-19 related death involving child
For the first time, health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting the death of a child related to COVID-19.
Toronto
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | TD Bank to hand convoy's funds to court as organizers turn to cryptocurrency
The Canadian financial institution has struck another blow against the attempts by the convoy group blockading Ottawa to collect on the millions of dollars it has solicited in online donations.
-
Feds to eliminate pre-arrival PCR testing for fully vaccinated Canadian travellers, source says
The federal government is set to eliminate PCR testing requirements for fully vaccinated Canadians travelling outside of the country, a senior government source tells CTV News.
-
Doug Ford says plan in works to remove Ontario's vaccine passport system
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says plans are in the works to remove the vaccine passport system that requires people to show proof of vaccination when they enter a number of settings.
Montreal
-
'They're kids, too': Mother of 16-year-old stabbing victim says she forgives attackers but wants change
What led to a 16-year-old’s fatal stabbing at a school in Montreal’s West Island this week still isn’t clear—at least in terms of what kind of conflict sparked a fight Tuesday among several boys.
-
Black teens launch $150K lawsuit after alleging Montreal police kneeled on their necks
Two Black teenagers who allege Montreal police officers kneeled on their necks during a violent arrest in June 2021 have launched a $150,000 lawsuit against the police service and accused the officers of racial profiling.
-
Man in critical condition after suspected arson in Cote-des-Neiges; woman, 43, arrested
A 43-year-old woman has been arrested over a major fire on Queen Mary St. in Montreal on Thursday that left three people burned, one seriously enough to be in critical condition.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police chief says he needs more officers to enforce new provincial powers
Ottawa's police chief warns he doesn't have enough police resources to enforce the new powers designed to end the truck convoy protest and blockade in downtown Ottawa.
-
Ottawa man confronts downtown 'bullies and goons'
An Ottawa resident who stepped in front of a truck in the heart of the downtown ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests said he did so because he wanted to stand up to people he called 'bullies and goons.'
-
Ontario premier says Ottawa 'under siege,' declares state of emergency
Premier Doug Ford is declaring a state of emergency in Ontario, which he says will give authorities more tools to help stop the "illegal occupation of Ottawa."
Kitchener
-
How to administer a COVID-19 rapid test: new recommendation
New guidance has been provided by the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table on a “better approach” when doing a rapid antigen test on yourself or your child. It suggested to combine oral and nasal swabs for each test.
-
COVID-19 decline slowing in Waterloo Region; hospitals remain under pressure
Waterloo Region’s top doctor said the decline of COVID-19 in the area’s wastewater signal has slowed or plateaued in recent days.
-
Ontario declares a state of emergency to end 'siege' in Ottawa and Windsor
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has declared a state of emergency as the truck convoy protests continue to disrupt traffic and prevent the transport of goods across the Canadian border.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay meat processing plant looks to build abattoir, create 150 new jobs
A company called Canada Meat Group is looking to expand its North Bay operations.
-
Sault officials watching International Bridge
Provincial and municipal officials in Sault Ste. Marie are weighing in on Premier Doug Ford's announcement regarding border blockades.
-
Changes to COVID-19 border measures to be announced next week
The federal government will announce changes to pandemic measures at Canada's borders next week, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos signalled Friday, while Canada's chief public health officer said the country is looking to more sustainable plans to manage COVID-19.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba ending all COVID-19 restrictions by March 15
Manitoba has announced it is speeding up the relaxing of public health orders in the province, with a plan to have all orders in the province, including proof of vaccination requirements and the mask mandate, removed by March 15.
-
COVID-19 testing company improves its system after Winnipeg man receives test results without being tested
A COVID-19 testing company has taken steps to improve its system after a Winnipeg man received a negative test result even though he was never tested.
-
Protesters take to the streets in Steinbach calling for an end to mandates
A large group of protesters took to the streets of Steinbach, Man., on Friday to rally against mandates.
Vancouver
-
17 more deaths in B.C.'s final COVID-19 update of the week
In its final COVID-19 update of the week, the B.C. Ministry of Health announced 17 more deaths Friday, bringing the province's death toll for the pandemic to 2,747.
-
Arrests made in 3 separate stranger assaults in 1 day in downtown Vancouver
Vancouver police say they were called to three different stranger assaults in the downtown core on Wednesday, and officers were able to arrest suspects in all three.
-
Driver gets jail time for Surrey, B.C., street race that killed his friend
A driver involved in a street race gone wrong in Surrey, B.C., will spend time in jail for a crash that killed his friend.
Vancouver Island
-
COVID-19 death toll on Vancouver Island hits 200
Three more people in the Vancouver Island region have died of COVID-19, health officials reported Friday, among 17 deaths recorded over 24 hours in British Columbia.
-
VIU getting ready to offer first-in-Canada program on psychedelic-assisted therapy
Vancouver Island University is set to become the first accredited university in Canada to launch a psychedelic-assisted therapy course.
-
Lost in the B.C. woods for 74 days, Bear Henry thankful to forestry workers for rescue
Bear Henry says they survived more than 70 days lost in a remote Vancouver Island forest on a few days worth of beans, rice, some cat food and melted snow.