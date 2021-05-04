EDMONTON -- Edmonton police and Saskatchewan RCMP swooped in to arrest three men wanted for dangerous offences.

The wanted men were staying at the West Edmonton Mall Inn when they were apprehended Tuesday.

According to police, the three men were wanted on warrants from separate incidents that occurred in Meadow Lake, Sask.

Christopher Nolan, 21, from Lloydminster was wanted in relation to a shooting in January in Meadow Lake. He faces charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Twenty-year-old Raheem Hagan of Meadow Lake was wanted in connection to an April 13 incident. He faces charges of discharge of a firearm with intent and reckless discharge of a firearm.

Christopher Ernest, 23, of Meadow Lake was wanted for an April 26 incident and faces one count of escape from lawful custody.

Officials say all three men remain in police custody for their upcoming court appearances.

In a statement, RCMP Insp. Murray Chamberlin said the January and April 13 incident were gang-related and involved illegally obtained firearms.

“Community safety is our utmost priority, and we have put significant resources together to investigate these incidents and ensure those responsible were brought into custody,” Chamberlin said.

“We are grateful for our partners at the Edmonton Police Service for their assistance in these arrests. This is one step toward stemming gang activity in the Meadow Lake area, but it certainly won’t be the last.”