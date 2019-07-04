3 taken to hospital after semi, SUV collide in Fort Saskatchewan
Emergency crews were called to a crash in Fort Saskatchewan on July 4, 2019. (Matt Marshall/CTV Edmonton)
Published Thursday, July 4, 2019 8:43AM MDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 4, 2019 10:10AM MDT
Emergency crews are currently on scene of a serious crash in Fort Saskatchewan.
A semi and an SUV collided at the intersection of Highway 21 and Westpark Boulevard on Thursday morning.
Police tell CTV News there were two people in the SUV and one in the semi. All three were taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Traffic is being diverted from 84 Street to Wiltshire Boulevard. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area. Mounties say they hope to have the road reopened by 1 p.m.