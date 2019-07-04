Emergency crews are currently on scene of a serious crash in Fort Saskatchewan.

A semi and an SUV collided at the intersection of Highway 21 and Westpark Boulevard on Thursday morning.

Police tell CTV News there were two people in the SUV and one in the semi. All three were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Traffic is being diverted from 84 Street to Wiltshire Boulevard. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area. Mounties say they hope to have the road reopened by 1 p.m.