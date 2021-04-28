EDMONTON -- A trio of teens is due in court after being arrested in a Parkland County break-and-enter.

Parkland RCMP responded to an alarm at a local business in the area of South Park Drive on April 28.

During the early morning hours, police say the front window of the business was smashed out and product was stolen.

According to police, the RCMP dogs helped officers track down the youths. They were all arrested without incident.

A 14-year-old girl and two boys aged 15 and 16 have been charged with break and enter with intent to a business.

All three teens will appear in Stony Plain provincial court on July 16.