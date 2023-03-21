3 Town of Edson vehicles destroyed in arson

Surveillance video police say shows two suspected arsonists that torched three Town of Edson vehicles last Saturday (Source: RCMP). Surveillance video police say shows two suspected arsonists that torched three Town of Edson vehicles last Saturday (Source: RCMP).

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island