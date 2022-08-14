3-vehicle fatal crash east of Edmonton under investigation

Emergency crews responded to a fatal collision Sunday afternoon involving a motorcycle, pickup truck, and car east of Edmonton in Strathcona County.

Firefighters, paramedics, and police responded to the crash around noon on Highway 628, between range roads 231 and 232.

Both motorcycle riders were declared dead at the scene.

According to RCMP, the highway remains closed as investigators probe the scene for a cause.

"Strathcona County RCMP send their condolences to the families and loved ones involved in this incident," police said in a statement.