30 catalytic converters stolen from business east of Edmonton

Charges are pending against a 44-year-old Edmonton man after catalytic converters were stolen from 30 vehicles at a business near Tofield.

The owner reported that the catalytic converters were stolen sometime between Aug. 5 and Aug. 8, causing significant loss to the company.

Six of the catalytic converters have since been recovered. They were identified by the distinct cut marks that matched cut marks on the vehicles.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fort Saskatchewan RCMP at 780-992-6100 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Tofield is about 67 kilometres east of Edmonton.