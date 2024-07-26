EDMONTON
    Latest on Jasper National Park wildfires: Alta. Premier Danielle Smith to tour Jasper townsite following wildfire devastation

    Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is set to tour the resort town of Jasper to see firsthand the devastation caused by wildfires.

    Smith is also expected to give an update on firefighting efforts.

    Cool wet weather overnight has helped fire crews, but the weekend forecast is for the heat to return.

    Wildfires menacing the town flared up into towering walls of flame Wednesday night, breaching defences and destroying homes and businesses.

    Critical infrastructure, including schools and the hospital, remain intact.

    About 25,000 people had to flee Jasper National Park ahead of the fires Monday, including about 5,000 residents of the town.

