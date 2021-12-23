30 years of Christmas weather in Edmonton
Edmonton gets some wild weather swings in the winter and Christmas is no exception.
In the past 30 years, we've had highs anywhere between 8 C and -20 C on Christmas Day.
Last year was at the upper end of the spectrum, with highs of 8 C on Christmas Eve and 2 C on Christmas Day, but we'll definitely be a lot colder than that this year.
In fact, this might end up being Edmonton's coldest Christmas in 50 years. The year 1971 had highs of -25 C and -28 C on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The only year rivalling that recently was 2012 with highs of -21 C.
Add up the past 30 years and you get an average high and low for Christmas Day of: -4 C and -13 C. We're usually several degrees above or below that — those are just the averages.
Here's a look at some of the extremes:
The all-time record high for Christmas Day is 8.9 C in 1987.
The all-time record low for Christmas Day is -39.4 C in 1880.
The five coldest daytime highs for Christmas Eve and Day (in the past 30 years) are:
Dec. 24
- -21.0 C: 2012
- -20.9 C: 1996
- -14.4 C: 1998
- -13.8 C: 2000
- -12.2 C: 2009
Dec. 25
- -20.6 C: 2012
- -19.3 C: 2017
- -17.1 C: 2008
- -16.4 C: 1994
- -15.7 C: 1998
The five warmest daytime highs for Christmas Eve and Day in the past 30 years are:
Dec. 24
- 9.9 C: 1999
- 8.3 C: 2020
- 7.2 C: 2005
- 6.1 C: 2011
- 5.9 C: 2004
Dec. 25
- 8.3 C: 1999
- 6.8 C: 1993
- 6.7 C: 2011
- 6.6 C: 1997
- 6.3 C: 2005