30 years of Christmas weather in Edmonton

Edmonton gets some wild weather swings in the winter and Christmas is no exception.

In the past 30 years, we've had highs anywhere between 8 C and -20 C on Christmas Day.

Last year was at the upper end of the spectrum, with highs of 8 C on Christmas Eve and 2 C on Christmas Day, but we'll definitely be a lot colder than that this year.

In fact, this might end up being Edmonton's coldest Christmas in 50 years. The year 1971 had highs of -25 C and -28 C on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The only year rivalling that recently was 2012 with highs of -21 C.

Add up the past 30 years and you get an average high and low for Christmas Day of: -4 C and -13 C. We're usually several degrees above or below that — those are just the averages.

Here's a look at some of the extremes:

The all-time record high for Christmas Day is 8.9 C in 1987.

The all-time record low for Christmas Day is -39.4 C in 1880.

The five coldest daytime highs for Christmas Eve and Day (in the past 30 years) are:

Dec. 24

-21.0 C: 2012 -20.9 C: 1996 -14.4 C: 1998 -13.8 C: 2000 -12.2 C: 2009

Dec. 25

-20.6 C: 2012 -19.3 C: 2017 -17.1 C: 2008 -16.4 C: 1994 -15.7 C: 1998

The five warmest daytime highs for Christmas Eve and Day in the past 30 years are:

Dec. 24

9.9 C: 1999 8.3 C: 2020 7.2 C: 2005 6.1 C: 2011 5.9 C: 2004

Dec. 25