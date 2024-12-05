$300K awarded to Edmonton artists for their contributions to the city

The Edmonton Arts Council (EAC), in partnership with the City of Edmonton and the Edmonton Community Foundation (ECF), have announced this year's recipients of the Edmonton Artists Trust Fund (EATF) award.

Twenty Edmonton artists were each awarded $15,000 for their work and contributions to the community, totalling $300,000 given to all recipients.

The money provides financial stability for artists to work on ongoing or future projects.

"For more than 25 years, EATF recipients have consistently shared how the award has positively impacted their artistic careers," said Renée Williams, the executive director of the EAC in a Thursday news release.

"With that legacy in mind, the EAC, in partnership with ECF, is honoured to celebrate the prolific artists who contribute to our city's vibrant arts scene, which is enjoyed by diverse audiences," Williams added.

According to Tina Thomas, the CEO of ECF, the artists trust fund began with a $100,000 gift in 1997.

"Since then … the fund has provided more than $1.2 million to support artists as they enrich our community in countless ways. This is a wonderful example of how endowments have (an) incredible long-term impact on our city," Thomas said.

The full list of recipients can be found at the Edmonton Arts Council website.