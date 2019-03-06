The city has released new plans for its neighbourhood renewal project in Strathcona.

“I think I’m quite excited about it,” said Ward 8 Councillor Ben Henderson.

He said it’s a project the city spent nearly three years working on with the community.

“It’s the first time the city has really stepped up and worked with a community to say ‘Okay, what would you like to do, let’s talk about how it might be different when we put it back,’” said Henderson.

The goal of the neighbourhood renewal plan is “to put people first” and will include multi-use roads and paths to be shared by pedestrians, cyclists and cars.

“There’s a lot of curb extensions, raised cross-walks, traffic calming measures or things to slow down traffic,” said Jen Rutledge, project management group supervisor of the Building Great Neighbourhoods working group.

The plan also includes bike paths and a “rail trail” multi-use path.

“It goes diagonally where the street car goes and it should have been a multi-use trail years ago. It’s really heavily used,” said Henderson.

The speed limit on residential roads throughout the neighbourhood will drop to 30km/h.

“They’re the roads that you only really need to be on if you’re actually going into that community,” said Henderson.

A further speed reduction will happen in areas developed into “parklets.”

“Where we’re really promoting a shared space again between people who walk, people who bike and people who drive” Rutledge said.

She said it’s a similar concept found on Rice Howard Way, but that it’s the first time parklets will be part of a residential neighbourhood.

“The space has to look different for cars, or people who drive. It can’t look like a black asphalt road so what we will be building is a raised area that has concrete and paving stones.”

“This is a people first space where people are walking and biking. The other thing too is that it’s a narrower space. So it’s slightly larger than a shared use path and smaller than a local road,” she added.

“You’re never going to get everyone happy, but I think for the most part it was very much in response to what we were hearing from the community, and it’s something we haven’t done before. Our past practice was just ‘you get what you had before,’” said Henderson.

Construction is expected to take three years.

The neighbourhood renewal plans for Strathcona are available on the city’s website.