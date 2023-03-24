$30M to be spent on trades, technology programming in Alberta over next 3 years

More than $30 million will be spent over the next three years supporting apprenticeship and learning opportunities in skilled trades, the Alberta government is set to announce on Friday.

Budget 2023 is allocating $23.5 million to Careers: The Next Generation, an apprenticeship agency, and $6.9 million to Skills Canada Alberta, which offers trades and technology programming for young people and leads the Skills Canada National Competition.

Both not-for-profits count thousands of student participants each year.

The leaders of Careers and Skills Canada Alberta, as well as the province's minister of skilled trades and professions, Kaycee Madu, will speak more about the investment at a news conference Friday morning at Edmonton's Harry Ainlay High School.

In a statement, Madu said the provincial commitment "will help our youth discover engaging, high-demand careers that deliver an excellent quality of life and will keep our economic momentum going strong."

More to come…