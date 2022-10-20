31 fires active in Fort McMurray Forest Area; danger 'high'

The fire danger near Fort McMurray is high as dozens of fires are currently burning in the area.

On Wednesday, a total of 31 fires were burning in the Fort McMurray Forest Area, 17 of which were classified as "being held" and 14 of which were under control.

A fire close to a neighbourhood is being monitored but no evacuation has been called.

The 2.5-hectare blaze behind Mckinlay Crescent is believed to have been human started.

"There are seven sprinkler systems in place that will remain in use all night to keep the perimeter around homes safe and secure. A bulldozer has created a larger fire break and will continue to be used tomorrow to strengthen the perimeter and keep the fire away from residential areas," a Wednesday evening statement from the R.M. of Wood Buffalo read.

"Tomorrow, helicopter bucket operations and ground fire suppression will continue – it is not safe to perform these operations at night. It's expected that fire activity will be quiet overnight, but smoke will continue to be present. Additional resources remain on standby and are ready to respond overnight if the situation changes."

Other larger fires, including two that are more than 4,000 hectares in size, are being allowed to burn for the natural benefits, like creating a break in continuous fuels and safety zones.

"Since these wildfires are located in remote areas where they do not threaten communities or resources, we allow the wildfires to play out their natural role on the landscape under the watchful eye of experienced fire personnel," Alberta Wildfire said in a statement.

More information about the active fires is available online.