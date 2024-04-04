32-year-old man found dead in truck Tuesday was shot: EPS

Police say a man found dead in a truck early Tuesday morning in north Edmonton died of a gunshot wound.

Thirty-two-year-old Mohamed Abdi was found dead in the driver's seat of a black Ram truck near 94 Street and 145 Avenue around 1:30 a.m.

Abdi had been working for Brad Paddison Contracting Ltd. for the past two years. According to Brad Paddison, he was home in Edmonton on his days off when he was killed.

An autopsy Thursday determined his death to be a homicide.

“He was a great guy, he worked hard and everyone loved him," Paddison said. "He always had a joke and was a super hard worker.

"He was the type of guy you always look forward to seeing in the morning … His coworkers and I are in shock and disbelief. We are twisted up for this, and we offer our sincere condolences to the family.”

Witnesses told police a white truck had been seen leaving the area after gunshots were heard. Shortly after, a white GMC truck was found on fire near 106 Street and 155 Avenue.

The taped-up tail light on a pickup believed to be related to a suspicious death in Edmonton on April 2, 2024. (Credit: Edmonton Police Service)Police believe the white truck, stolen on March 18, is involved. Anyone with information about its whereabouts between the theft and Tuesday is asked to contact detectives.

Police are also asking for surveillance or dash cam footage from 94 Street and 145 Avenue between 1 a.m. and 1:40 a.m.

Anyone with information should call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.