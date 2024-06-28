EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 34 Avenue, 97 Street intersection closed due to crash

    Edmonton Police Service (File photo) Edmonton Police Service (File photo)
    The intersection of 34 Avenue and 97 Street in south Edmonton was closed except for one eastbound lane as of 2 p.m.

    Edmonton Police Service said emergency responders were on scene responding to a crash and asked commuters to take alternate routes.

    EPS did not provide any details about what happened or if anyone was injured. 

