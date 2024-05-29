EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 34 Avenue closed because of serious crash

    An Alberta Health Services ambulance. (Karyn Mulcahy/CTV News Edmonton) An Alberta Health Services ambulance. (Karyn Mulcahy/CTV News Edmonton)
    South Edmonton commuters are being asked to find alternate routes to avoid a crash scene in Mill Woods.

    As of 6:20 a.m., 34 Avenue was closed in both directions from Mill Woods Road to 48 Street.

    Emergency services were on scene.

    Edmonton Police Service said it would provide more details on the crash later in the day. 

