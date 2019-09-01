Police have reopened both directions of traffic on 34 Avenue, east of Gateway Boulevard, after a fatal collision closed the location early Sunday morning.

Around 3:45 a.m., police received a report that a man was walking south along the railway tracks, north of 34 Avenue, when he was struck by a southbound freight train.

The 19-year-old man died from his injuries at the scene.

Police are investigating the incident and are working with Canadian Pacific Railway.

At this time, charges are not expected, police said.

This is a developing story. Information will be updated as it becomes available.