34 Avenue reopened after fatal collision investigation
Generic traffic crime scene
Published Sunday, September 1, 2019 9:25AM MDT
Last Updated Sunday, September 1, 2019 10:08AM MDT
Police have reopened both directions of traffic on 34 Avenue, east of Gateway Boulevard, after a fatal collision closed the location.
Few details have been released about the incident, except that it involved a pedestrian and a train in the area, and happened sometime before 5 a.m.
This is a developing story. Information will be updated as it becomes available.