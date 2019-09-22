A fundraiser for the Lois Hole Hospital for Women took place at St. Albert’s Enjoy Centre Saturday night.

Harvest Celebration is an annual event put on by the Royal Alexandra Hospital Foundation.

This year they were raising money for a new surgical suite. When complete, it will be the seventh surgical suite in the hospital.

The suite will provide a dedicated outpatient procedure room for women with surgeries that are a necessity but not an emergency.

Non-emergent procedures often get bumped for cases that are.

The foundation hopes this will also decrease wait time and improve patient care.

“It’s with the support of the community and the success of this fundraiser, that we are allowed to complete our surgical suite.” said Melanie Nakatsui, a co-chair of the event. “And to be able to start construction and complete it, all with the equipment that’s needed to operate and have our surgeons operate in there.”

They had surpassed their goal of the event by raising $340-thousand dollars, but the total cost of the surgical suite is $1.5 million said Nakatsui.

“This definitely was a success and we met our fundraising goals this evening, but absolutely we do need additional community support. That would be so wonderful.”

The Harvest Celebration is in its ninth year.

Next year is the 10th anniversary for the Lois Hole Hospital for Women.