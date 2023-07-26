$35M winning lottery ticket sold in Edmonton: WCLC

A winning ticket for Tuesday's Lotto Max jackpot was sold in Edmonton, the Western Canadian Lottery Corporation says.

The ticket was one of two winners sold for the $70,000,000 prize draw, the second was purchased somewhere in B.C.

The winning numbers for the draw were 15, 16, 17, 18, 43, 44, 48 and a bonus 50.

Players can check their tickets online at the WCLC site, through the WCLC app or at their local lottery retailer.