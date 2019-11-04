EDMONTON -- A plan to build one of Edmonton’s tallest residential towers in the Oliver neighbourhood has been approved by all of Edmonton City Council.

Westrich Pacific Corp. applied to rezone five lots on the corner of 111 Street and 100 Avenue.

The company plans to build a mixed-use development with commercial spaces, row-houses, and a 36-storey tower.

"I think it's a pretty good project actually. And this one, I'd love to see ten storeys lopped off it," said Coun. Scott McKeen. "But I do strongly believe in fairness and that extends to developers too."

The lots are currently home to two low-rise apartment buildings and a surface parking lot.

Several Oliver and Grandin-area residents spoke against the development at a city hall public hearing Monday night, expressing concerns over traffic, density, and loss of trees.

Westrich and their partners argue the site is ideal for 370 units because it’s about 250 metres from the Grandin LRT and walking distance from Jasper Avenue and the river valley.

"There's a good family element to the project, it's close to Grandin School," said Nola Kilmartin, a planner on the project. "As far as locations go, it's one of the best in the city."

Kilmartin said the project will not be completed for about five years.

The tower is planned to be a maximum of 130 metres, the fourth tallest residential tower in the city. Edmonton’s tallest, Stantec Tower, reaches 251 metres.