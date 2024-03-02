36-year-old hospitalized after police shooting in response to West Edmonton stabbing

A 36-year-old man was shot by police Friday night after a stabbing that left a second man in serious condition.

Friday at around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of an assault outside a pub around Winterburn Road and 107 Avenue.

Police say they were told a 36-year-old man stabbed another man, then fled in a truck.

Shortly after that, police learned that a civilian followed the suspect and was rammed by his truck around 98A Avenue and 178 Street.

Police confronted the suspect, where he was shot by an officer, sustaining non-life threatening injuries.

He was treated on scene by paramedics and transported to hospital.

The man who was stabbed sustained serious injuries, police say.

No officers or civilians were injured.

Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) officers are investigating the officer-involved shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.