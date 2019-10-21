WARNING: This story contains graphic content some readers may find offensive.

EDMONTON -- Police have issued warrants for two women after finding 52 cats living at a northwest address filled with feces, urine, syringes, and decaying animal flesh.

The cats were found on Sept. 21 when Edmonton's Animal Care and Control Peace Officers, with help from police, executed a search warrant near 112 Avenue and 95 Street.

According to police, peace officers had seen cats "living in deplorable conditions" at the home and a motor home parked on the property.

Officials found a total of 52 cats, most of which were in poor health, living at the address.

Police say they were "surrounded by feces, urine and syringes." A dead cat was also found in the motor home.

Of those found at the address, 37 cats had to be euthanized due to serious health issues, Edmonton Police Service said.

Kelly Jenner, 38, and Alish Leclercq, 32, each face three counts of two Criminal Code charges: willfully causing pain, suffering or injury to an animal, and abandonment of an animal or willful neglect or failure to provide suitable and adequate food, water, shelter and care.

The pair also face charges under the Animal Protection Act.

Members of the public are asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 if have information about Jenner and Leclercq's location.

"Obviously we're hoping to find these individuals and to hopefully let the prosecution run its course," said EPS spokesperson Scott Pattison, adding it was a terrible case for the officials involved.

"On the positive side, we've saved some cats' lives as well."

The home has since been condemned and boarded up by the city.