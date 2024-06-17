EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 38-year old man charged in connection to 2023 arson at Zebra Centre

    Edmonton's Zebra Child and Youth Advocacy Centre says its supplies, as seen in this picture, were damaged by smoke and water during a fire on Oct. 24, 2023. (Photo provided.) Edmonton's Zebra Child and Youth Advocacy Centre says its supplies, as seen in this picture, were damaged by smoke and water during a fire on Oct. 24, 2023. (Photo provided.)
    Edmonton police have laid charges after a fire at the Zebra Child and Youth Advocacy Centre last fall.

    It happened in the early morning hours on Oct. 24, 2023.

    Police said a man threw a rock through the glass doors of the lobby to get into the building where the centre is located.

    He then used the stairs to get to a storage area used by the organization on the 13th floor.

    Stuffed toys stored in boxes were set on fire before the man left the building, police said.

    The fire caused significant damages to the building.

    Police said there were numerous people inside the building, including on the 13th floor at the time.

    A 38-year-old Edmonton man is charged with arson and disregard for human life, break and enter and breach of probation.

