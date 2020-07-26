EDMONTON -- Two men have been charged after RCMP recovered approximately $380,000 worth of stolen property after searching two properties in Sturgeon County.

RCMP received a complaint about a stolen semi-truck and trailer with two sea cans containing industrial chemicals and a Bobcat skid steer on July 22.

RCMP from Morinville and K Division searched a property near Township Road 570 and Range Road 241 in Sturgeon County on July 23.

Multiple stolen items, approximately $130,000 in value, were recovered including:

A 2018 Bobcat skid steer

One of the large sea can containers

An ATV

A snowmobile

A John Deere riding lawnmower

A holiday trailer

A 2019 cargo trailer

A utility trailer

Several firearms were also discovered during the search, one of which was loaded.

Curtis Sear of Sturgeon County has been charged with possession of stolen property exceeding $5,000 and several firearm related offences.

Sear is in custody and expected to appear in a Morinville court on July 30, 2020.

Jonathan Borle, of Sturgeon County, has also been charged after RCMP searched a second property on July 24.

RCMP recovered more stolen property after searching a residential property in the Northern Lights Subdivision at 26023 Township Road 544 in Sturgeon County.

The recovered items, approximately $250,000 in value, include:

The other sea can, along with the six large barrels of the industrial chemicals

Three high end vehicles

Two ATVs

RCMP also recovered a firearm during this search.

Borle has been charged with possession of stolen property exceeding $5,000, various firearms offences and breach of probation. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

RCMP are asking anyone with information on Borle to contact Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.